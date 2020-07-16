Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.