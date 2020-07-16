Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 629,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,569 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 1,549.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,640,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

GE stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85, a PEG ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

