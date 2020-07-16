Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 12,835 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,835 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Signature Bank by 35.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.70. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.79.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

