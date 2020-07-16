Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 3,050 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $123.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $124.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

