Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $161.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.