Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.07% of Stifel Financial worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,819,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,921.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 455,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after buying an additional 432,632 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 592,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 230,828 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 827,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,163,000 after buying an additional 181,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Billings Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,914,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

SF stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.96 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

In other news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $144,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,555.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $184,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,445.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

