Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.24% of First Bancorp worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $635.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.34%. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

