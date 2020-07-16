Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 818 Shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,906 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ohio Valley Banc were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 74.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter worth $109,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

