Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $40.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

