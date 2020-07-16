Wells Fargo & Co Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $615.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $605.00 to $615.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.45.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $561.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in BlackRock by 552.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 42.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 90.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 30.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

