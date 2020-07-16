Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NextCure (NXTC)

NextCure (NASDAQ: NXTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/16/2020 – NextCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

7/14/2020 – NextCure had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $61.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – NextCure was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – NextCure was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/13/2020 – NextCure was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

7/13/2020 – NextCure was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – NextCure was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2020 – NextCure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – NextCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $32.00.

7/8/2020 – NextCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

6/3/2020 – NextCure was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/1/2020 – NextCure was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

6/1/2020 – NextCure was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2020 – NextCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

5/26/2020 – NextCure is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

NXTC stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextCure Inc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextCure Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NextCure by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NextCure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NextCure by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

