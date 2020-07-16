Wedbush Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $450.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.66.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $388.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

