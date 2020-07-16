Wedbush Comments on Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $111.13 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $125.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average is $103.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after acquiring an additional 960,412 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.