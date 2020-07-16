Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 3,298 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.7% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

