Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

