Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.8% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $307.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.