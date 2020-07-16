WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WD-40 in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.36. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

WD-40 stock opened at $193.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

