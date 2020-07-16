Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $240.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $165.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on W. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wayfair from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wayfair from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.03.

W stock opened at $217.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 3.37. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $230.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.70.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $165,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,250,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,411,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,222,595 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,660 shares in the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,496 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after acquiring an additional 969,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Hill Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $44,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

