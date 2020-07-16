Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average of $107.95. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,770,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,510,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Waste Management by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,738 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,092 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.