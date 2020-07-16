Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCC. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

