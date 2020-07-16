Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WHR. Peel Hunt restated a restricted rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Warehouse REIT to GBX 130 ($1.60) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

WHR opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.11. The company has a market capitalization of $263.08 million and a PE ratio of 14.41. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 122 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Simon Hope acquired 35,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £39,031.30 ($48,032.61).

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

