Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8,507.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 453,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $65,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.61. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

