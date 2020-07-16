Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.