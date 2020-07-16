Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,505 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 101.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.6% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average is $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $214.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

