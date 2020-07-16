Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 3.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.73.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

