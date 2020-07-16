Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 27 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,770.89.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,084.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,695.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,215.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1,538.24 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

