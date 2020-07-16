VoteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $27,704.08 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $27,704.08 and $9.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00669553 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00102176 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00079831 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001138 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 100,156,250 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

