VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.36. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

