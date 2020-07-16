VMware (NYSE:VMW) Stock Price Down 5.3%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $138.32 and last traded at $138.40, approximately 1,587,295 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,538,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.09.
VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.78.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81.
In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,056,153. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in VMware by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in VMware by 23,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,389 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in VMware by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,412 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VMware Company Profile (NYSE:VMW)
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.