VMware (NYSE:VMW) Stock Price Down 5.3%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $138.32 and last traded at $138.40, approximately 1,587,295 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,538,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.09.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,056,153. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in VMware by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in VMware by 23,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,389 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in VMware by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,412 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

