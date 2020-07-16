Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Gap Up to $0.57

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.64, but opened at $0.57. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 14,650 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Vistagen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

