Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $536,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.66.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.90 and a 200-day moving average of $306.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

