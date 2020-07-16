Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Reduced by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 13.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $193.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

