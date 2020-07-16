Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have commented on V. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.59. The company has a market cap of $374.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.