Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 61.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 157,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.33 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.59. The firm has a market cap of $374.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

