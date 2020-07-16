Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VMUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target (down previously from GBX 170 ($2.09)) on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 153 ($1.88).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 91.62 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.50. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.73).

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.