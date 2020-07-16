Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 95

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

VMUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target (down from GBX 170 ($2.09)) on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 151.89 ($1.87).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.02. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 46.10 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82.

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

