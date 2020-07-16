Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Trading Down 6%

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $18.10, approximately 35,783,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,980,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger acquired 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,445 shares in the company, valued at $690,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 20,650,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $309,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $239,261 and sold 34,280,000 shares valued at $516,012,500.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period.

About Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

