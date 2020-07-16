ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lowered to “Neutral” at BofA Securities

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VIAC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.52.

VIAC opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

