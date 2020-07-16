Vertu Motors’ (VTU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Vertu Motors stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38. Vertu Motors has a 52 week low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.33 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 5.12 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 5 ($0.06) by GBX 0.12 ($0.00). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertu Motors will post 705.9321765 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Forrester acquired 102,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £30,794.70 ($37,896.51).

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

