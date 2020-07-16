Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.