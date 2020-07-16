Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Cut by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.9% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

VZ opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $225.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

