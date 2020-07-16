Verity & Verity LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,770.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,084.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,538.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,695.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,215.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

