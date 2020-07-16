Verity & Verity LLC Has $14.31 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.41. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.66.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

