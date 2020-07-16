Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Veritone from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Veritone stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $309.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.78. Veritone has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 118.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritone news, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,369 shares in the company, valued at $156,888.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ryan Steelberg purchased 11,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,136.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,276 shares of company stock worth $556,037. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Veritone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

