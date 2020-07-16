Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.61.

Several research firms recently commented on VER. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Vereit has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VER. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

