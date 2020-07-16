Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). Vera Bradley posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 132%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.23 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $139.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.53. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

