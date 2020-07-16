VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.51

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 17289849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 9,090,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 64.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 832.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

