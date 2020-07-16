Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $53.00. The company traded as high as $50.13 and last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 666600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of -1.45.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm Company Profile (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

