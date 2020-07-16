Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,589,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,543,000 after buying an additional 103,755 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,164,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 882,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $197.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.