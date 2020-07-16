Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Reduced by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

